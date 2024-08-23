Watch: Ukrainian students learning Hindi impress PM Modi, girl sings ‘Vande Mataram’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with a group of Ukrainian students who were learning Hindi, during his visit to Ukraine on Friday. He praised their efforts in fostering “mutual understanding” between the people of both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Ukrainian students learning Hindi during his visit to Ukraine on Friday (X/@MEAIndia)

Sharing pictures of the interaction on X, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), said, “PM @narendramodi interacted with Ukrainian students who are learning Hindi language at the School of Oriental Studies in Kyiv. PM appreciated the scholarship of the students and their contribution to promoting mutual understanding between the people of the two countries. He also commended their efforts to bring Indian culture and history closer to the Ukrainian people.”

In a series of videos shared by the news agency ANI, Ukrainian students spoke in Hindi, including one female student who sang the Indian national song “Vande Mataram”.

After meeting PM Modi, one of the Ukrainian students learning Hindi told ANI, “We are very happy and excited also...we never thought that we would meet PM Modi...We hope after this meeting everything will be fine.”

Another Ukrainian student studying Hindi said, “This is a very important meeting for Ukraine, and after this meeting, it will be proved that there is a good relationship between India and Ukraine...And we also hope that in the future, there will be more and more people who learn the Hindi language.”

Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Kyiv during his landmark visit to the war-torn nation. The two leaders greeted each other with a handshake and a warm hug at the entrance of the Martyrologist Exposition at the Ukraine National Museum.

Modi's visit marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established over 30 years ago.

He held discussions with President Zelenskyy at his official residence, the same location where the iconic song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie RRR was filmed in Ukraine, just months before the conflict erupted in the region.

During this visit, the two leaders signed four agreements including the Agreement on Cooperation in Agriculture and the Food Industry; a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Medical Products Regulation; an MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for High Impact Community Development Projects; and a Program for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.