Watch: Kiren Rijiju and national champion Sreeja Akula's head-to-head TT match

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju played table tennis with reigning national champion Sreeja Akula. How do we know? He shared a post on social media showing a head-to-head match with Sreeja Akula. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju playing table tennis with Sreeja Akula. (Twitter )

“After long time I managed sometime to play Table Tennis shots with defending Indian Women's Table Tennis Champion Sreeja Akula,” Rijiju wrote.

The 55-second clip shows Rijiju giving a tough fight to the table tennis star. The video shared by the minister, who was the minister of State (Independent charge) for the ministry of youth affairs and sports from 2019-21, has been viewed over 81 thousand times on Twitter with more than 3,100 ‘likes’ at the time of writing this report.

Replying to the post, Akula wrote, “It was an honour to play table tennis with you sir.” To this comment, Rijiju indeed wrote a funny reply which read, “Edited the video to show only those shots which I won”.

This prompted many comments from Twitter users.

“'Law breaking" Law Minister..."Andha kanoon" Sir !” read a comment. Another user praised the minister’s sporting skills as he wrote, “In video you look playing good, otherwise would be different as it is edited as you claim. But, actually you have good command in it. My son also plays and is a scholarship holder.”

“After long time I am seeing some politician playing table tennis this good,” wrote another.