Watch: Video of Air India flights landing in London amid Storm Eunice goes viral

Two Air India flights have managed to land safely in London's Heathrow airport amid gusting wind of Storm Eunice sweeping the northwestern Europe for which hundreds of flights have been cancelled. The video of the landing has gone viral on social media with social media users showering praises for the pilots.

Watch

Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. 😊🙏👍🥰 @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022

The landing was live-streamed by YouTube channel Big Jet TV which livestreams landing and take-offs of planes at Heathrow, with commentator Jerry Dyers describing each and every movement of the aircraft.

According to reports, the flights landed at Heathrow on Friday afternoon. AI-147 was from Hyderabad and had Anchit Bhardwaj as the captain; AI-145 was from Goa and Aditya Rao was the captain.

As one of the flights descend, the commentator says, "...looks like he's got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there."

Storm Eunice is pounding on northwest Europe with at least 16 fatalities owing to falling trees and flying debris caused by strong winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland. The United Kingdom issued a red weather warning on Friday and hundreds of other flights were cancelled or delayed at Heathrow and Gatwick, and Schiphol in Amsterdam.

The YouTube channel has become a huge draw as lakhs of viewers are tuning on to watch how planes are attempting to land. According to a Blomberg report, Big Jet TV saw as many as 230,000 viewers at one point, when an Airbus SE A380 double-decker flying in from Doha by Qatar Airways made its third attempt to land.