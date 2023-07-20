Home / India News / Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays guitar; sings ‘Jai India’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 20, 2023 09:14 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was seen playing a guitar while visiting Kolkata's Dharmatala neighbourhood on Thursday.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays guitar. (HT)
In videos acquired by The Hindustan Times, Banerjee is seen sitting on a chair with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and citizens around her. Several musicians were also seen sitting in front of Banerjee playing a guitar and singing.

In the video, Banerjee was also seen trying her hand at guitar. Banerjee strung the guitar in her hand with her fingers for a few seconds before returning it to the musicians.

Banerjee was in Dharmatala to oversee the preparations for the Martyrs' Day rally which will be carried out on Friday.

While she usually is known to sing ‘Jai Banglav’, Banerjee was heard singing ‘Jai India’ with others.

The TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. Mamata Banerjee was a Youth Congress leader in 1993 and led an agitation against the firing on the day.

Over the years, the martyr’s day rally has emerged as a symbol of the TMC’s struggle since its birth in 1998 and serves as a platform from which Banerjee sends out messages and declares future plans.

BJP protests before Martyr's Day Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a rally in Kolkata to protest against the ongoing post-poll violence in the state on Wednesday, two days before the TMC holds the Martyr’s Day rally on July 21.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP national vice president said at the protest rally, “They (TMC) kill people throughout the year and observe Martyr’s Day on July 21. We have seen this drama multiple times. They have buried democracy in the state and are going to Bengaluru and Manipur for a change.”

Sign out