Water released into Yamuna to improve its quality ahead of Trump's India visit

Water released into Yamuna to improve its quality ahead of Trump’s India visit

This move is likely to reduce the “foul smell” from the Yamuna, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) assistant engineer Arvind Kumar said when asked about the development.

Feb 19, 2020
Press Trust of India
Mathura
Earthmovers remove debris from the Yamuna river bed near Taj Mahal, ahead of the US President Donald Trump’s visit, in Agra, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Earthmovers remove debris from the Yamuna river bed near Taj Mahal, ahead of the US President Donald Trump’s visit, in Agra, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (PTI)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has released 500 cusecs of water into the Yamuna from the Ganganahar in Bulandshahr to improve the river’s “environmental condition” in Agra, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Trump is set to visit India on a two-day trip on February 24-25. The main segment of the visit will take place in Delhi, though an option of having a short visit by the president to another city is being explored.

The cities that are being considered include Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

“Keeping in mind US President Trump’s visit to Agra, 500 cusecs of water has been released from the Ganganahar to improve the environmental condition of the Yamuna. This water will reach the Yamuna in Mathura by February 20 and Agra by February 21 afternoon,” the department’s Superintending Engineer Dharmender Singh Phogat said.

He said the department aims to maintain a certain level of water in the Yamuna till February 24.

“If 500 cusecs of water has been released into the Yamuna to control pollution, it will certainly have an impact. This will also improve the oxygen level in the Yamuna in Mathura and in Agra. This move may not make the Yamuna’s water fit for drinking, but could reduce foul smell from the river,” he said.

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi who is associated with the Shri Mathur Chaturved Parishad that is working to clean the Yamuna, said,”The move will hardly have any impact on the river.”

PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
