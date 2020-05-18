e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Water wars between AP, Telangana escalate: AP lodges counter complaints against Telangana

Water wars between AP, Telangana escalate: AP lodges counter complaints against Telangana

india Updated: May 18, 2020 20:06 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh on Monday accused Telangana of constructing new irrigation projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers without permissions even as it defended its own plans to take up new schemes.

Andhra Pradesh’s special chief secretary (irrigation) Adityanath Das submitted a detailed explanation to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on its latest proposal to draw 6 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) to 8 tmc of water from Krishna river by constructing the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and expanding the Pothireddypadu head on the foreshore of the inter-state Srisailam reservoir.

Das pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act clearly stipulated that any new project by both states has to be first evaluated and recommended by KRMB and Central Water Commission. Thereafter, the projects require approval from the apex council of the Jal Sakthi ministry.

He said after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, Telangana had taken up five new projects for using 150.53 tmc of waters from Krishna, with an ayacut of 16.87 lakh acres, in violation of the provisions of the act. These projects are Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme, Dindi lift scheme, Bhaktha Ramadas lift scheme, Mission Bhagiratha and Tummilla lift scheme.

In addition, Telangana enhanced the capacity of existing projects such as Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Srisailam Left Bank Canal, Das said.

“Andhra Pradesh lodged its protest on several occasions on these projects and in spite of repeated requests by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is going ahead with executing these projects, affecting the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Das defended the latest projects proposed by Andhra Pradesh, saying they were meant to meet drinking water and irrigation needs of drought-hit areas of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

“At present, water can be drawn from Pothireddypadu head regulator only for 10 to 15 days a year, only when the water level in Srisailam is above 810 feet. We have proposed the Rayalaseems lift scheme to draw water at a level of 800 feet to meet our needs and it will be within the allocation of the tribunal,” he said.

Das also wrote a separate letter to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), complaining against Telangana for building several irrigation projects, including the Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, which allegedly violates the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said the total water available to both states from Godavari river is 1,430 tmc, including 776 tmc to Andhra Pradesh and 650 tmc to Telangana.

“However, Telangana has been executing seven new projects, including Kaleshwaram, with utilisation of 450 tmc feet without furnishing the detailed project reports to GRMB and approval of apex council. What is more, Telangana has enhanced the utilisation of waters under Kaleswaram from 225 tmc to 450 tmc, which will affect the Andhra projects like Polavaram in the downstream,” he complained.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In