Ahmedabad, Congress' Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday claimed there was a wave of change across the country and expressed confidence that his party will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Wave of change in country, Cong will win more than 10 LS seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik

There was resentment among people against the government, Wasnik further claimed, adding the people of Gujarat will support the Congress by helping it win more than 10 seats.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The senior Congress leader was speaking to reporters after arriving in Ahmedabad for a meeting of his party leaders.

Elections were held in 25 out of the total 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat on May 7. In the Surat seat, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared winner unopposed before the polls.

The Congress contested 23 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party fielded its candidates in two seats as part of the opposition INDIA bloc's seat-sharing agreement. Votes will be counted on June 4.

"One can see a wave of change everywhere. We have been saying that we are confident of winning more than 10 seats with the public support. It won't be surprising if we get such a result. There is a wave of change in the entire country," Wasnik claimed.

"When votes are counted, I believe there will be a change and we will defeat the Bharatiya Janata party ," he asserted.

The Rajya Sabha member claimed there is great disappointment and anger among the public across the country.

"The manner in which people were misled in the last 10 years has created a kind of resentment against the government," he claimed, adding that this will reflect in the results.

The Congress leader said they have been maintaining that they expect to win more than 10 seats in Gujarat.

"We should wait for June 4 when the votes are counted and the results come out," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.