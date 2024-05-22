 Wave of change in country, Cong will win more than 10 LS seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wave of change in country, Cong will win more than 10 LS seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik

PTI |
May 22, 2024 12:19 PM IST

Wave of change in country, Cong will win more than 10 LS seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik

Ahmedabad, Congress' Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday claimed there was a wave of change across the country and expressed confidence that his party will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Wave of change in country, Cong will win more than 10 LS seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik
Wave of change in country, Cong will win more than 10 LS seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik

There was resentment among people against the government, Wasnik further claimed, adding the people of Gujarat will support the Congress by helping it win more than 10 seats.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The senior Congress leader was speaking to reporters after arriving in Ahmedabad for a meeting of his party leaders.

Elections were held in 25 out of the total 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat on May 7. In the Surat seat, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared winner unopposed before the polls.

The Congress contested 23 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party fielded its candidates in two seats as part of the opposition INDIA bloc's seat-sharing agreement. Votes will be counted on June 4.

"One can see a wave of change everywhere. We have been saying that we are confident of winning more than 10 seats with the public support. It won't be surprising if we get such a result. There is a wave of change in the entire country," Wasnik claimed.

"When votes are counted, I believe there will be a change and we will defeat the Bharatiya Janata party ," he asserted.

The Rajya Sabha member claimed there is great disappointment and anger among the public across the country.

"The manner in which people were misled in the last 10 years has created a kind of resentment against the government," he claimed, adding that this will reflect in the results.

The Congress leader said they have been maintaining that they expect to win more than 10 seats in Gujarat.

"We should wait for June 4 when the votes are counted and the results come out," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Wave of change in country, Cong will win more than 10 LS seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On