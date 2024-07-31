Wayanad landslides: Search, rescue ops restart amid forecast for bad weather

Search and rescue operations restarted at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Kerala’s Wayanad early on Wednesday a day after two landslides flattened the settlements and left at least 135 people dead, nearly 200 injured and scores missing. Inclement weather and low visibility forced the authorities to halt the rescue work late Tuesday night. Many are still suspected to be trapped under debris. (AFP)

The rescue efforts were expected to centre around Mundakkayi on Wednesday. The village was completely cut off for the better part of Tuesday. Many are still suspected to be trapped under debris in Mundakkayi even as more rain was expected in Wayanad on Wednesday and make the mission challenging.

The India Metrological Department has issued an orange alert, which relates to bad weather potentially disrupting transportation and essential services, in Wayanad and four other districts. Schools have been closed in 12 of Kerala’s 14 districts.

Health minister Veena George was due to arrive in Wayanad on Wednesday to oversee the facilities at the four government and private hospitals where most of the injured have been admitted. Five other state ministers are on the spot overseeing the rescue operations.

Former Wayanad member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting the Lok Sabha by-poll here, cancelled their scheduled trip to the area due to reports of inclement weather.

Leaders of all political parties including the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, Muslim League, and Bharatiya Janata Party have asked their workers to support relief operations.