‘We are capable enough’, says SP leader Awadhesh Prasad as Trump's 50% tariff on India takes effect

After US President Donald Trump imposed a double tariff on Indian imports, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday stated that their decision will not impact our country's economy and development. SP leader Awadhesh Prasad said that 'it would be beneficial if the US president refrained from such ideology, decisions and commentaries'.(ANI)

The SP MP further stated that India is capable enough and such tariffs won't affect country's economy.

"This is an attack on our sovereignty. Their decision will not impact our country's economy and development. It would be beneficial if the US president refrained from such ideology, decisions and commentaries... We are capable enough. Whether it is 50% or 100%, it will make no difference..." Awadhesh Prasad told ANI.

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that this step of his "dear friend" would make India lose an estimated ₹2.17 Lakh Crore as the first jolt across 10 sectors alone.

In a post on X, Kharge stated that the Modi government has done "absolutely nothing" to mitigate the impact and protect farmer livelihoods.

"Your dear friend "Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar" has imposed 50% Tariffs on India, starting today. We will lose an estimated ₹2.17 Lakh Crore as the first jolt to this Tariff, across 10 sectors alone. Our Farmers, especially Cotton farmers, are badly hit. You had said you are ready to pay any "personal price" to protect them, but you have done absolutely nothing to soften the blow and protect their livelihoods," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

Trump's 50% tariffs kick in today, posing significant challenges for India's low-margin and labour-intensive export sectors.

This follows the draft notice published by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come in effect from August 27.

According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The higher duties are applicable to all Indian products that are either entered for consumption in the U.S. or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption. With this, the 50 per cent tariffs on India's imports to the U.S. are now in effect.