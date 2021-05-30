'We are doers, they are obstructors': Nadda slams opposition on Modi govt's 7th anniversary

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the seventh year of its government at the Centre, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said India's journey of growth and fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will continue under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also lashed out at the opposition for working towards lowering the morale of the country at a time when it is facing a pandemic.

"The way our Prime Minister is taking India forward with determination and strength is commendable. Today, I want to say that we will leave no stone unturned to take this journey forward under your leadership," Nadda said while addressing BJP workers virtually.

He also lauded the BJP workers for carrying out Covid prevention and relief work in one lakh villages.

"We worked towards holding this festival at least in 100,000 place. And I am happy to announce that we have crossed this target. Our workers have completed the work under 'Seva Hi Sangathan Hai' mission in more than 100,000 villages across the country," said Nadda.

He further asked the party workers to continue working like "doers", help people during the pandemic and not get bothered by "obstructors" who absolve themselves from their responsibility.

Taking on opposition leaders over their statements about the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the BJP chief said that they were the ones who questioned vaccines to create doubts in the minds of people.

"Those making a noise about Covid-19 vaccine now, are the ones who earlier raised doubts about vaccines," he said.

"We are serving and they (opposition) are creating hurdles. Some political parties issued irresponsible statements on lockdown and vaccination and worked to lower the morale of the country," said Nadda.

Citing the initiatives taken by the government after the outbreak of the virus, Nadda said today the country has become self-sufficient in personal protective equipment kits and sanitisers.

The BJP is observing the anniversary of its government at the Centre as "Seva Diwas" and in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the party has decided not to celebrate the day, but instead organise relief works under the campaign 'Sewa Hi Sangathan Hai'.