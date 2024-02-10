‘We are good friends’: Opponents Anupriya Patel, Supriya Sule show bonhomie

On being questioned about their stances against each other in Parliament on Saturday, Union minister Anupriya Patel said that NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule was a very good friend of hers and that the Opposition and ruling sides exist only inside the Parliament during proceedings. Union Minister Anupriya Patel and NCP MP Supriya Sule(PTI)

"We are good friends. Opposition and ruling sides exist inside the Parliament during proceedings. But all MPs are friends," Anupriya Patel said.

In response to this, NCP MP Supriya Sule added, “Rajneeti ek taraf, hamari vichardhara ek taraf. This is called a healthy democracy.”

On the last day of the Parliament before the general elections, several MPs shared light-hearted moments.

Several members of the 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday hailed the session as ‘historic’ and recalled Article 370, triple talaq, Ram temple and the new Parliament building as the key highlights discussed.

Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai North Central MP, said, "I feel blessed to be an MP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's era. We can see things happening the way it was never before. The impact on social reforms, economic reforms and reforms with which we can take the farmers, youth and women forward. As many as 25 crore people have come above the poverty line, which is the biggest achievement."

Meanwhile, speaking about her experience in the Lok Sabha session, Supriya Sule said, “It was great. There were happy and sad moments. But we all will continue to serve the country wherever we are.”

Prince Raj, an MP from the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party said, "There were many different experiences. When I came to the House and delivered my first speech, I was asked how I feel as a young MP. I said I feel like a new student in a new school. Some students are good at studies, some are not. The opposition and the treasury benches sit on different sides. We learn something new everyday from the way exchanges take place and matters of national interest are raised," he said.

North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans said despite two years of this Lok Sabha's term being affected by COVID, all necessary bills were passed. "I am fortunate to be a part of this Lok Sabha. I heard from two presidents and made new friends with MPs. I had never thought I would get so much love. I am an artist, not a politician," he said.

