‘We asked for a CBI probe but…’: Haryana CM Khattar on Sonali Phogat death case

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday assured that if Sonali Phogat's family is not satisfied with the Goa Police's investigation in her death case, then the “case will be handed over to the CBI”. Speaking to the media, the chief minister said: “We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they have stated that the Goa police would complete their own investigation first, and if the family is not satisfied with it, then the investigation will be handed over to CBI.”

Earlier, the BJP leader and actor's family had met CM Khattar seeking a probe by the central agency.

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. The Goa Police had registered a murder case after the post-mortem report suggested “blunt force injury” on her body. The police had also said that Phogat was “forcibly drugged by her two associates” - who have been arrested.

Phogat's siblings have been alleging that she was “murdered”, and that she did not pass away due to “cardiac arrest” - which the initial police and medical reports had suggested.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police on Friday confirmed that the case was being reviewed at senior levels. North Goa SP Shobit Saxena told news agency ANI that they are “confident of filing a chargesheet on objective grounds after remand”. The police also ensured that “nothing is being left out of the investigation”.

