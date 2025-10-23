‘Trump shouldn't be telling…’: Tharoor's strong rebuke to US President on India's decisions on Russian oil

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump for making statements on India’s behalf regarding Russian crude oil imports. “Trump should not be telling the world what India will do”: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor was talking to news agency ANI, when he said that New Delhi does not speak for Washington; and asked Trump to employ the same restraint.

He said, “I don't really think it's appropriate for Trump to be making announcements about India's decisions. I think India will make announcements about its decisions. We don't tell the world what Trump will do. I think Trump should not be telling the world what India will do.”

The Congress leader's comments came after on Wednesday (US time), President Trump claimed that India would significantly reduce its Russian oil imports by the end of the year, citing assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump described the reduction as a gradual process, adding that India would bring imports "down to almost nothing" by year-end.

"India, as you know, told me that they would stop. It is a process; you can't just stop it. But by the end of the year, they will be down to almost nothing. That's a big thing, that is almost 40 per cent of the oil. India has been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday and they have been absolutely great," Trump said during a press interaction at the White House while hosting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

India denies any agreement India, however, has denied any such agreement with the US, emphasising that its energy policy prioritises stable prices and secure supplies to protect consumer interests.

On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between PM Modi and President Trump, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said in the past, “I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders.”

This is not the first time President Trump has made such claims. Soon after the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, Trump repeatedly asserted that he had spoken with his “good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, according to him, assured that New Delhi would stop importing oil from Moscow.

He has also been repeatedly claiming credit for the ceasefire decision India made upon Pakistan's request after Operation Sindoor in May.