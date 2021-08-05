We may win 400 seats in UP elections, people are angry with Yogi govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a statewide 'cycle yatra' in Uttar Pradesh and used the occasion to attack the Yogi Adityanath government. The SP is taking out the demonstration across UP to register its protest against the policies of the Centre and state government.

Yadav said that people of Uttar Pradesh are angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, and this will pave the way for their victory in the next assembly elections scheduled for 2022. The 48-year-old was dressed in his signature kurta pyjama and black waistcoat, wore a red cap of socialist party and a mask as he launched the 'cycle yatra' in Lucknow. The SP chief, surrounded by his security ring, rode out of the party's headquarters on a bicycle and was surrounded by a large number of party leaders on bicycles.

"We had been saying that we will win the UP assembly polls 2022 by bagging 350 seats, but the way people are angry with the government and BJP, we might win 400 seats.

The state has 403 Assembly seats.

The SP chief also blamed the state government for mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today, we remember scores of people who lost their lives in the coronavirus outbreak under this government's mismanagement. The government and its administration failed entirely in Corona management and betrayed the people," Yadav said.

Charging further at the UP government, the SP leader said that the state government has ranked at the top for mishandling all the problems faced by people.

"This government made UP number one in all the wrong things. It ranked at number one in black marketing of medicines, concealing failure of the government and in sacrificing teachers' lives to the virus in Panchayat polls," Yadav said.

"UP is number one in putting up big hoardings and advertisements to hide failures of the government," he added.

The party on its Twitter handle had announced on Tuesday that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the protest in Lucknow, which is being held over issues of price rise, unemployment, farm laws, crime and jail to SP leader Azam Khan.

The party is taking out a 'cycle yatra' at the tehsil-level in all districts on Thursday, the birth anniversary of SP leader Janeshwar Mishra. Yadav is later expected to pay tributes to Janeshwar Mishra at a giant statue at the Janeshwar Mishra park in Lucknow and then address the public.

The yatra will cover a distance of five to 10 kilometres in all districts, the party said.