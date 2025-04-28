‘We threw two-nation theory…’: Farooq Abdullah's big message to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that the Kashmiris threw the two-nation theory into the water in 1947, asserting that the territory wouldn't go with Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah speaking to the media.(ANI/File)

The National Conference chairman said that he used to be in favour of a dialogue with Pakistan, but now wants such action by the union government that such attacks never happen again.

"I used to favour dialogue with Pakistan every time...How will we answer those who lost their loved ones? Are we doing justice? Not Balakot. Today, the nation wants such action to be taken so that these kinds of attacks never happen," ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Talking about the two-nation theory, Abdullah gave a big message to Pakistan. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected the theory in 1947 and aren't ready to accept it even today.

"We regret that our neighbour today also does not understand that it has murdered humanity. If they think that by doing this, we will go with Pakistan, we should clear their misunderstanding. We did not go with them in 1947, so why will we go today? We threw the two-nation theory into the water at that time. Today, we are also not ready to accept the two-nation theory. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, we are all one. We will give a befitting reply to them," Abdullah added.

Pakistan Army chief on the two-nation theory

Farooq Abdullah's remarks come after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including 25 Indians. The attack happened just a few days after Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir brought up the two-nation theory.

Addressing a conclave of Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on Wednesday, April 16, General Munir said Pakistan would continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in the “struggle against the Indian occupation.”

"It was our jugular vein, it is our jugular vein, we will not forget it," he said.

In the same address, the Pakistan Army chief had also called upon people of the country to tell stories to children so that they don't forget they are “different from Hindus.”

"You have to tell Pakistan's story to your children so that they don’t forget that our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," he said, evoking the two-nation theory propagated by Pakistan's founder, MA Jinnah.