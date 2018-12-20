‘We’ve invited him’: Tejashwi on Kushwaha joining mahagathbandhan today

Former union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha who broke away from the NDA is likely to join the Mahagathbandan on Thursday.

Ahead of Kushwaha’s press conference on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hinted at his entry into the UPA-led alliance and said that everything will be clear by evening.

“Things will be clear by evening, you’ll get to know. Have invited people in past too. If Upendra Kushwaha ji wants good for country, we’ve invited him. There have been attempts to crush regional parties, even LJP isn’t happy with Modi ji’s faction and that proves the fact,” Tejashwi said.

Besides BJP, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP are other constituents of the NDA.

Kushwaha has reportedly been in talks with the Congress ever since he left the NDA after a bitter battle with the BJP over the seat sharing arrangement ahead of the 2019 elections.

A senior Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader said talks between his party and the UPA constituents are at a final stage and that Kushwaha is likely to make an announcement at a press conference on Thursday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and a Congress representative are likely to be present during the announcement. Opposition leader Sharad Yadav may also attend the event, PTI reported

