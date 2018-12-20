Grand Alliance rubs it in: ‘Paswan welcome to join us’

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan’s virtual ultimatum to the BJP over seat-sharing agreement has generated hope among Grand Alliance (GA) leaders of witnessing another desertion from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BJP’s silence on seat adjustment with its allies has already led to the exit of Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) on December 10. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has already met him and invited his party to join the GA.

“The ultimatum served by Paswan on Twitter hints at another jolt for the NDA. Such aggressive language is used by a coalition partner only if it feels uncomfortable in staying together. Congress’s success in three major states has put the NDA under strain,” said AICC media panellist and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra.

The RJD too is hopeful that the LJP would part ways with the BJP. “RJD chief Lalu Prasad had rechristened LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan as mausam vagyanik (weather scientist), saying that he foresees the political scenario and ties up with the party that was sure to come to power,” said RJD spokesman and MLA Bhai Birendra.

Birendra said the GA would welcome Ram Vilas Paswan in case he walked out of the NDA.

After Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP deserted the NDA, the RLSP, which has three MPs, also left the ruling coalition. The LJP is another significant partner of the NDA in Bihar as it not only won six Lok Sabha seats in 2014, but also enjoys considerable support among the scheduled castes, including the Mushar community.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil refrained from making any comments over growing squabbling within the NDA, but said the party was keeping a watch on it. “I will comment at the right time,” said Gohil.

A section of senior Congress leaders, however, expressed optimism about further crack in the NDA in coming weeks.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 11:03 IST