‘We want everything clear…’: J&K Governor on Satya Pal Malik's bribe allegations

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that they want everything to be clear regarding former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik's bribe allegation as “people of a high rank have made allegations”. “We've written to the CBI to investigate the matter. We want everything to be clear as people of a high rank have made such allegations,” he said during an address, reported news agency ANI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday initiated a probe into the allegations of the former J&K governor. Malik alleged that during his tenure as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, he was offered ₹300 crore for clearing the files of the union as well as big industrialist houses.

“Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get ₹150 crores for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pajamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them,” Satya Pal Malik had said on October 17 last year at a function in Rajasthan.

He further said that he had refused to take the bribe. “I cancelled both the deals. I am ready for a probe. I am neat and clean,” he added.

Also read: ‘Don’t mess with farmers…': Satya Pal Malik's fresh warning to Centre

The former governor also said, “One of my secretaries had told me that I can get ₹150 crores each in both the deals, but I sought time from the PM and apprised him of the scam. I told him that they claim to be your close confidantes. I must appreciate the PM because he told me not to compromise on corruption."

(With ANI inputs)