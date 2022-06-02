Home / India News / ‘We wanted him to…’: Father of bank employee shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam
Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, was killed by terrorists inside the bank premises.
A CCTV camera footage of the attack is going viral on social media.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 05:06 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The father of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan who was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday, said he was preparing for examinations to become a branch manager and wanted to shift to some other state.

This was the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

"In small banks in remote places, PO (probationary officer) is the manager. He was preparing for exams so that he could have become a branch manager and shifted to some other state. We wanted him to come to Rajasthan. But everything happens according to God's will," Om Prakash said.

Om Prakash is a government school teacher in Nohar while his wife is a housewife.

Also Read | Vijay Kumar 8th victim of targeted killings in J&K since May 1 | The incidents

Vijay received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital. The latest killing led to a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the spectrum, including the National Conference and the BJP.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also condemned the killing, saying "The killing of Mr. Vijay Kumar is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family," Gehlot said.

"The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated," Gehlot tweeted.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir kashmiri pandits
jammu and kashmir kashmiri pandits
