‘Wealth creators of India…’: Sadhguru ‘disheartened’ over Parliament disruptions

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has weighed in on the ongoing protests in Parliament over the Adani issue, urging that wealth creators and job providers should not be drawn into political disputes. Sadhguru expresses concern over disruptions in Parliament. (AP/FILE)(AP)

He called for the thriving of Indian businesses, stressing their importance for the country's growth and future.

“It is disheartening to observe disruptions in the Indian Parliament, particularly when we aspire to be a beacon of democracy for the world. The wealth creators and job providers of India should not become subject of political rhetoric... If there are discrepancies, that can be handled within the framework of law, but should not become political football. Most important that Indian businesses must thrive. It's the only way Bharat will become Bhavya Bharat,” Sadhguru wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As the session commenced, Congress MPs pushed for a discussion on the US Department of Justice's indictment of Adani Green directors.

On Thursday also, several opposition MPs protested inside the Parliament complex, holding placards with different Hindi letters that together read “desh bikne nahin denge.” They raised slogans to press for their demand of a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

This marked the latest in a series of daily protests by Congress over the Adani issue. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with MPs from Congress, DMK, the Left parties, and others assembled in front of the Makar Dwar steps and Samvidhan Sadan.

Most of them carried placards that collectively read “desh bikne nahin denge” (we will not allow the country to be sold).

On Wednesday, several opposition MPs welcomed their BJP counterparts in the Parliament premises, holding a tricolour card in one hand and a red rose in the other.

They urged the ruling party to ensure the House functions and that all issues,including the Adani matter, are addressed.

The Adani Group has said that Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are not involved in bribery charges.