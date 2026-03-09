Weather updates: Mercury up in Delhi, heatwave in Rajasthan; Rain, snowfall in Himachal

Weather updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the latest all-India weather forecast bulletin on March 8. Large parts of northwest and central India are likely to witness rising temperatures over the next few days, while rainfall and snowfall are expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heatwave in northwest India, rain & snow in Hills: Check latest weather forecast by IMD

On Monday, March 9, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in the Gangetic plains of West Bengal. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, J&K-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan WB and Sikkim are also expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

The all-India weather summary and forecast bulletin was issued at 8.24 pm on March 8. The state-wise and region-wise weather updates from the IMD bulletin can be checked here.

1. Jammu and Kashmir: Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching J&K on March 9 and 10. Isolated light rainfall/snowfall is likely over the state, with the possibility of an increase to scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall during 10th-12th, and a decrease to isolated light rainfall/snowfall on March 13-14.

2. Delhi: Delhi temperature will remain 5 to 8 degrees Celsius above average through the coming week. The daytime temperature till March 11 may hover between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius, before a marginal dip to 34-35 degrees Celsius by March 14, as a western disturbance begins impacting the western Himalayan region from March 9 onwards.

3. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand: On March 8-9, heat wave and severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets. Thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds are likely over HP on March 11 and 12, along with scattered light rainfall/snowfall over the states during March 10-14.

4. Rajasthan: West Rajasthan to have heat wave conditions during March 8-10.

5. Gujarat: Heat waves in the north Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch on March 9, 10. Hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in Gujarat's coastal areas on March 9-10.

6. Maharashtra: Marathwada to have heat wave conditions on March 10-11. Coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch to witness hot and humid conditions from March 8-11.

7. Andhra Pradesh: Coastal AP and adjoining districts of Rayalaseema to have hot and humid conditions at a few places.

8. Himalayan region- No significant change in maximum temperature is likely over the western part during the next 2 days, and a gradual fall by 4-5 degrees Celsius is expected during the subsequent 5 days.

9. North-west region: Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius during the next 4 days and fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent 3 days.

10. Central region: No significant change in maximum temperature likely over Central India during the next 3 days and a rise of about 2 degrees Celsius during the subsequent 2 days.

11. East India region: East India to witness scattered light/ moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph during March 9-11 and over Northeast India during March 10-14.