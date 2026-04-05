Delhi wakes up to cloudy skies; rain likely in coming days as western disturbances influence Northwest India

Delhi residents woke up to overcast skies on Sunday, April 5, with light showers reported in parts of east and northeast Delhi, including Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar and Preet Vihar, as well as in NCR areas such as Hindon Air Force Station. The cloudy conditions are expected to persist through the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A view of clouds hover over the skies at Connaught Place in New Delhi, India. (RAJ K RAJ/HT)

The IMD said daytime temperatures are likely to remain below normal, with the maximum expected between 30 degree celcius and 32 degree celcius. The minimum temperature is forecast to hover between 17 degree celcius and 19 degree celcius.

Conditions are expected to remain ‘generally cloudy’ on April 5 and there will be ‘possibility of very light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph’ in Delhi, though no alert has been issued. The conditions to remain same on April 6 but cloud cover and light rain is expected to return on Apil 7 and 8, said IMD.

Northwest India to experience rain, thunderstorms According to the IMD, an active western disturbance continues to influence weather across northwest India, bringing rain, thunderstorms and possible hailstorm activity. Another weather system is expected to impact the region around April 7–8, when peak activity is likely.

The back-to-back systems are likely to bring widespread cloud cover, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds across several states, with peak activity anticipated again from April 7.

Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also expected in neighbouring parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In the Kashmir Valley, isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast for the day.

Also Read | Back-to-back western disturbances bring rain spell in northwest; Delhi in for cloudy, breezy days

The IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts across states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40–60 kmph) and moderate rainfall in the next few hours. Affected areas include parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut and Agra; Haryana districts including Ambala and Panchkula; and Punjab districts such as Chandigarh, Patiala and SAS Nagar.

Authorities have advised residents in affected regions to remain cautious, avoid sheltering under trees or weak structures, limit unnecessary travel, and follow local advisories as weather conditions may change rapidly.