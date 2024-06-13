Weather update: Heatwave in Delhi, UP till June 17, heavy rain lashes northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh for the coming 4 to 5 days. The weather department said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely to continue over northern parts of India during next 4-5 days.” A woman holding an umbrella walks near the India Gate during severe heatwave on a hot summer day in New Delhi (AFP)

While heatwave conditions continue to prevail in northern states, the IMD also issued a heavy rainfall alert in northeastern states and West Bengal. In its weather forecast, the MeT department said that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall may lash Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India in the next 4-5 days.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

As per the weather update, there won't be much respite from the heat in the coming days as the maximum temperature in Delhi and NCR areas is likely to remain the same this week.

The maximum temperature remained in the range of 45-47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday. The temperature touched 47.5 degrees Celsius in Kanpur amid the heatwave conditions.

The forecast predicts heatwave to severe heatwave conditions from June 13 to June 17 in parts of Uttar Pradesh. A heatwave alert was also issued for Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for the period of June 13 to 15.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh region as well as parts of Punjab from June 13 to 17, while severe heatwave conditions may impact isolated pockets in these areas on June 16 and 17.

Last week, heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra and Goa, causing waterlogging and flooding in some coastal areas. Today, parts of West Bengal were left inundated as heavy rain caused the Teesta River to swell. Heavy rains and thunderstorms also caused landslides and flooding in northeastern states.

At least one person was killed and five others went missing as massive landslides caused devastation in North Sikkim.

Incessant rainfall throughout Wednesday night led to the worsening of the situation as several roads in Teesta Bazar, connecting Darjeeling and Kalimpong, and other areas such as Geil Khola were inundated, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)