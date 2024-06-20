Weather updates today: Delhi, Noida receive rain amid heatwave; IMD predicts showers for these places

In a much-needed respite from the scorching heatwave, parts of Delhi and Noida received light rainfall on Thursday morning, June 20. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rain and winds for various parts of Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions on Thursday. Commuters travel during light rain in Noida, (Sunil Ghosh /HT file)

According to the latest update issued by the IMD, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, and Central Delhi are expected to experience rainfall within the next two hours.

“Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi , NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh,” the IMD posted on X (formally Twitter). Follow Live Updates on weather and heatwaves in India

It also predicted that Haryana's Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana and Palwal, and Uttar Pradesh's Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar are expected to receive rain during the next two hours.

Swathes of northern and eastern India remained in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave on Wednesday, increasing heat stroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

A western disturbance may provide much-needed relief, though only marginally, over the next few days, according to the IMD.

Also, conditions are now favourable for further advancement of the Monsoon which had made no significant progress between June 12 and 18, extending the wait for rains in north India which is reeling from the sweltering heat.

Maximum temperatures ranged from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan, the IMD said.

In the national capital, hospitals reported a spike in cases of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and several deaths in the last two days.