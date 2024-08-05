Weather updates today: IMD's 'heavy to very heavy' rain alerts for Pune, Kerala and these states

Strong monsoon conditions continue to hover across the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Pune and Satara districts on Monday. A ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and other neighbouring areas. Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and other states. ‘Orange’ alert in Pune, Satara; heavy rains warning in Kerala, forecast in other states

Maharashtra

According to the IMD, due to the deep depression over southwest Bihar and adjoining northwest Jharkhand and the low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood, heavy rainfall activity is expected over parts of Maharashtra on Monday, August 5, with gradual reduction thereafter. Pune and Satara districts have been issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very rainfall.

Pune has been experiencing persistent heavy rain for the past few days, leading to waterlogging. The IMD predicted that light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas on August 6, and moderate rainfall on August 7 are likely in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will likely visit flood-affected areas of Pune on Monday, reported ANI, citing sources. According to the report, he is expected to meet the district administration and other agencies engaged in disaster relief work.

Kerala

Days after massive landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, heavy rainfall will continue to torment the state, the IMD said. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ in six districts - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannnur, and Kasargod - on Monday. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) has issued a warning for tall waves and ‘Kallakkadal’ phenomenon over the Kerala coasts until 11:30 pm on Monday night, reported the local media.

Himachal Pradesh

The local weather department in Himachal Pradesh has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated places till August 8.

The hilly state has been witnessing heavy rainfall-led floods and landslides for the past few days, leaving a trail of destruction, claiming lives and sweeping away infrastructure across the state. In the aftermath of the disaster, Himachal is grappling with an estimated loss exceeding ₹700 crore, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

According to officials, at least 55 people are still missing, and over 80 roads are closed in the state.

Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Monday, with the IMD predicting light rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Forecast in other states

Meanwhile, according to IMD, light to very heavy rainfall is likely during the week over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over West Rajasthan from August 4 to 6, Uttarakhand on August 6 and 7; Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir during August 5 and 7, Himachal Pradesh from August 5 to 10, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on August 7 and 8, Uttarakhand on August 5, 8 and 10, West Uttar Pradesh during August 6 to 10, East Uttar Pradesh during August 5 to 10, Rajasthan on August 9 and 10, and East Rajasthan on August 5, 7 and 10,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Chhattisgarh between August 6 to 10, and in Coastal Karnataka between August 4 to 6, the IMD said.

In the Northeast, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during August 4 to 6, Assam and Meghalaya on August 7, 8 and 10, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 6 and 10, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 7 and 10, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on August 6 and 7.