Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
IMD weather forecast: Will it rain in Delhi today?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2024 10:10 AM IST

Delhi weather forecast: Delhi's minimum temperature on Monday settled at 26 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department has said. The national capital today woke to a humid morning. At 8.30 am, the city's relative humidity was 82 per cent.

Dark monsoon clouds hover over Raisina Hill, in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)
Dark monsoon clouds hover over Raisina Hill, in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)

According to IMD, Delhi's maximum temperature will likely settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 55 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Will it rain in Delhi today?

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the city will experience cloudy skies. There is also a possibility of light rainfall.

What was Delhi's weather yesterday?

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's normal.

The city also witnessed a spell of rainfall in some parts.

Some parts of Delhi's surrounding cities, including Noida, also received rainfall.

The humidity was 63 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

The skies remain cloudy during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 63 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

With inputs from PTI

Monday, August 05, 2024
