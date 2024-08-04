Rain lashes parts of Delhi, overcast conditions likely to remain

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting generally cloud skies for the city with very light to light rainfall accompanied with strong surface winds ranging from 25 to 35 km per hour till Monday. A minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36.0 degrees Celsius were recorded during the day. According to the IMD, Delhi will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 8(ANI)

Delhi's Air Quality Index stands at 62 which is satisfactory according to the Centre for Pollution Control Board on Sunday.

The Delhi Regional Met Centre predicted at 6:25 pm on X, “Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR ( Ghaziabad) . Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi”

Delhi has received isolated rainfall until 8:30 am on Sunday, according to IMD's daily press bulletin. According to the IMD, Delhi will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places among other regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on August 8.

87 roads closed in Himachal

Following incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain the past 5 days in the state, a total of 87 roads are closed in Himachal Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

Currently, a yellow alert of heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places has been issued in Himachal Pradesh till August 8 by the local met office.

After the rain 41 transformers and 66 water supply schemes have also been disrupted the local met office said. Rain-related incidents have claimed 79 lives and caused losses amounting to ₹663 crore from June 27 to August 3, an official told PTI.

(with inputs from news agencies)