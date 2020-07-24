‘Webcast events, use technology in best possible manner’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations

india

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:24 IST

Ahead of the Independence Day next month, the government has pressed for the use of technology “in a best possible manner for the celebration befitting the occasion.” In its Independence Day advisory released in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has strictly directed to avoid large gatherings and congregation of people in large numbers.

“The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate,” the release issued by Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Also read: Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases

The Independence Day celebrations in the national capital shall consist of the ceremony at the Red Fort which will include the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute. The prime minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tricoloured balloons at the end. “At Home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan will take place.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQlxy9GXNA — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

“Performance of Police/Military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media,” the release noted.

Large congregation to be avoided, social distancing norms and other preventive measures to be strictly followed.

A separate set of guidelines have been issued for Independence Day celebrations to be carried out across states and Union Territories.

Over seven months into the Covid-19 pandemic and the world still struggles to come to terms with the global health crisis. The outbreak has infected over 15 million people worldwide, killing more than 6 lakh all across the globe. The contagion has pushed many global events and dampened the spirit of people across the world.