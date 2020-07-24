e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Webcast events, use technology in best possible manner’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations

‘Webcast events, use technology in best possible manner’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations

Performance of Police/military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement and played through large screens, the release stated.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A school student waves the tricolour during last year’s Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai.
A school student waves the tricolour during last year’s Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai.(Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)
         

Ahead of the Independence Day next month, the government has pressed for the use of technology “in a best possible manner for the celebration befitting the occasion.” In its Independence Day advisory released in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has strictly directed to avoid large gatherings and congregation of people in large numbers.

“The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate,” the release issued by Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Also read: Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases

The Independence Day celebrations in the national capital shall consist of the ceremony at the Red Fort which will include the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute. The prime minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tricoloured balloons at the end. “At Home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan will take place.

 

“Performance of Police/Military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media,” the release noted.

Large congregation to be avoided, social distancing norms and other preventive measures to be strictly followed.

A separate set of guidelines have been issued for Independence Day celebrations to be carried out across states and Union Territories.

Over seven months into the Covid-19 pandemic and the world still struggles to come to terms with the global health crisis. The outbreak has infected over 15 million people worldwide, killing more than 6 lakh all across the globe. The contagion has pushed many global events and dampened the spirit of people across the world.

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In