    Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi (Feb 6-8)

    India Art Fair, Anoushka Shankar’s Delhi concert, edible trees foraging, Tinariwen at India Jazz Project, and a major Tyeb Mehta exhibition headline the weekend’s top cultural picks

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Going to the fair?

    Grammy-winning musician Anoushka Shankar makes a pit stop in Delhi this weekend as part of her Chapters tour.
    What: All roads lead to the 17th edition of the India Art Fair this weekend, which will host 135 exhibitors this year from across the country and beyond. From Paragl Tandel’s Worli Koliwada series of cyanotype prints of traditional Koli recipes and Deepak Kumar’s series of drawings to Berlin-based Sam Madhu’s digital installations, there’s something for everyone at the fair. Not to forget an excellent line-up of pop-ups by bars, delis, and restaurants.

    When: On till February 8; 11 am to 7 pm

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

    Entry: Prices start at 800

    Watch Anoushka Shankar live

    What: Grammy-winning musician Anoushka Shankar makes a pit stop in Delhi this weekend as part of her Chapters tour. The tour marks 30 years of live performance for the sitar player, who released her trilogy album Chapters in 2023, 2024, and 2025, earning Grammy nominations and critical acclaim. Coincidentally, the Chapters journey began in India a few years ago.

    When: February 7; 7 pm

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre

    Entry: Prices start at 1,499; tickets are available on skillboxes.com

    A feast around a tree

    What: On the menu this Sunday are shehtooh ke patte ke pakode and ber ki chutney, among other leafy delicacies, as Chandan Tiwari, a Delhi-based chronicler of trees, hosts a talk titled The Edible Trees and Commons of Delhi – Battered and Fried. Apart from a fascinating menu, there will be a talk by Tiwari about the captivating world of trees and the many foods we once foraged and drew from them.

    When: February 8; 11 am to 1 pm

    Where: Red House, Okhla Phase-1, Delhi

    Entry: 800

    Tune into Tinariwen and the desert blues

    What: Pioneers of “desert blues”, Tinariwen—the Grammy-winning collective of Tuareg musicians from Algeria and Mali—promise to enthral at the India Jazz Project with their blend of traditional African music and rock and blues. The band, though founded in the 1970s, started touring only in the 2000s. The Rudy Wallang Project, one of India’s most respected blues bands, will open the India Jazz Project event.

    When: February 6; 5 pm

    Where: 1AQ

    Entry: 4,999

    A tribute to Tyeb Mehta

    What: To commemorate the birth centenary of legendary painter-sculptor Tyeb Mehta, an exhibition of 45 of his works, drawn from private collectors and museum collections, finally travels to Delhi from Mumbai. Titled Tyeb Mehta: Bearing Weight (With the Lightness of Being), the exhibition will feature works from iconic series such as Falling Figure, Bull, and Diagonal.

    When: On till June 30

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket

    Entry: Free

