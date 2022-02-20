Home / India News / 'Welcome to Mumbai' posters put up ahead of KCR's anti-BJP front meeting with Uddhav, Sharad Pawar
KCR will be meeting Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar separately at their residences to discuss an anti-BJP third front keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind. 
A poster of KCR, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackareay in Mumbai ahead of KCR's meeting with them.&nbsp;
Published on Feb 20, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Posters welcoming Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Mumbai have been put up ahead of KCR's lunch meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. During his one-day visit, KCR will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The meeting is apparently the beginning of consolidating a third front against the BJP and the Congress, as KCR said earlier.

According to KCR's schedule, KCR will have lunch with Thackeray at 1pm and then he would visit Sharad Pawar's resident before flying to Hyderabad in the evening.

KCR pledges to enter national politics and oust BJP, eyes Delhi

Talks for the meeting were going on for some time as KCR said in his post-Budget address where he lambasted the Modi government and also slammed the Congress for failing the people of India. On Wednesday, Uddhav called KCR and invited him to Mumbai, extending complete support to KCR's fight against the BJP. 

KCR gave a clarion call for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from his post-Budget address and said he will set the ball rolling for a third front. It is time to outs the BJP from the country, he said.

It is not yet clear whether KCR is harbouring any national ambition for himself as fresh talks about this third front are at a nascent stage now. 

JDS leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has already extended support to KCR. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has also said all chief ministers of non-NDA-ruled states would hold a convention in Delhi soon.

KCR will be reaching out to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who met NCP chief Sharad Pawar last year December.

