'Went inside with oxygen masks, tied hands with wet clothes to lift bodies': SDRF official on Air India crash

ANI |
Jun 16, 2025 09:53 AM IST

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12.

As the investigation in the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash continues, Sheetal Gujar, SDRF-ASP and nodal officer for the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), highlighted the bravery of rescue personnel who entered the hostel building with oxygen masks, and tied wet cloths around their hands to evacuate the people burnt in the incident.

SDRF and police personnel at the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.(PTI)
SDRF and police personnel at the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, the SDRF-ASP asserted that they received all the tools necessary to carry out the rescue operations.

"SDRF played a significant role in evacuating those trapped inside the building. We went inside with oxygen masks. The hands and feet of many got burned, but to rescue them, we tied our hands with wet clothes to lift their bodies. We received 20-30 extra ambulances within just half an hour," he said.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gujar said that it was very risky for them to carry out the rescue operations at the time of impact, as the temperature at the spot was very high.

"At that time, it was very risky to go inside and carry out the rescue operations as the temperature was very high. The fire department made arrangements for our team to go inside the building. We evacuated the civilians and students inside the hostel. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital...All the senior officials were in touch with us. We recovered the bodies of all the victims," the SDRF ASP said.

He further stated that ensuring the safety of citizens and preventing further damage remained the SDRF's top priority.

"70-80 per cent of the operations are carried out by the SDRF...We also aim to secure the area to make sure that further damage does not take place," Sheetal Gujar said.

