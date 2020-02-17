e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hold hour-long meeting

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hold hour-long meeting

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had been seeking a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee since December last but it did not come about as the government invariably cited the chief minister’s preoccupation with other engagements.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 21:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted this photo of his meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee on Feb 17, 2020.
Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted this photo of his meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee on Feb 17, 2020.(Photo Credit: Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar / Twitter )
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a one-on-one meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, in what is being seen as a sign of thaw in their frosty relationship.

Though what exactly transpired at the hour-long meeting at Raj Bhavan was not immediately known, sources said the two discussed “various issues”.

It was for the first time since Dhankhar assumed office in July last year that the two had a person-to-person talk.

“Had an extremely satisfying an hour long interaction with Honble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan,” Dhankhar later tweeted. There was no immediate reaction from Banerjee.

He had been seeking a meeting with Banerjee since December last but it did not come about as the government invariably cited the chief minister’s preoccupation with other engagements.

Dhankhar’s ties with the government have been filled with rancour ever since he rushed to the rescue of Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and manhandled at Jadavpur University where he had gone to address a function of the RSS-linked ABVP.

He was not invited to convocations of several universities despite being their chancellor, something for which he openly criticised the government.

The TMC government also clipped his powers as the Chancellor of Universities by amending the relevant rules and ensured that all communication between the vice-chancellors and him were routed through the education department.

The governor also berated the government over alleged deterioration in law and order and, in December last year, withheld approval to some bills, citing lack of adequate information. In a rare instance, the state assembly had to be adjourned for two days for want of the governor’s assent.

tags
top news
Judge orders 3rd black warrant for 4 Delhi gang rape convicts. What’s next
Judge orders 3rd black warrant for 4 Delhi gang rape convicts. What’s next
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news