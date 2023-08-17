Who issued residential certificate to J&K boy: Suvendu on JU student's death

West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, speaking on the death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University (JU) last week, said that the case should be handed over to the CBI and the NIA. Bengal BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari. (PTI/File)

Adhikari alleged that a boy from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested in connection to the case. He said, “Who issued a residential certificate to him? How did he get the OBC A certificate? It does not come under OBC A.”

He said that since it was a multi-state case, it should be handed over to the CBI and NIA. He said, “This has become multi-state. It is a fit case for CBI and NIA. When it is a multi-district case, it comes under the State police but when it is a multi-state case or multi-country, it is meant for CBI and NIA. It is multi-state — West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.”

On August 9, the 18-year-old student from Nadia district was found lying naked in a pool of blood in front of the main hostel building outside the university campus by students at around 11.45pm. The police said that the teen allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of his hostel where he was staying since August 6, after enrolling in the Bengali Honours undergraduate course at the university. His body bore several injury marks and he was rushed to a private hospital where he died at around 4.30am the following day. While the deceased’s family has alleged that he was ragged by his seniors, the Kolkata Police said an investigation was underway.

The Kolkata Police arrested six more people in connection with the death of the student, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine. Last week, three people – a former student and two second-year students – were arrested. The remaining six – three former and three current students – were arrested on Wednesday.

All the accused were produced before a city court and remanded in police custody till August 28. Five mobile phones and a laptop were also seized from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON