West coast, parts of central India put on red alert for heavy rain: IMD

Heavy rain will continue to batter India’s west coast, including Mumbai, this week and parts of central India have been put on red alert with extremely heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said.

According to an advisory issued by the department on Tuesday, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh are on high alert.

“There is an active phase of the monsoon all along the west coast. Moderate intensity rainfall is already happening in Madhya Pradesh and interior Maharashtra,” K J Ramesh, director general of IMD, said. “In the next four days, whole of Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh and south-east Rajasthan will see heavy rainfall.”

Rainfall is also expected to intensify over northwest India on Wednesday. “Between July 12 and 16, there will be rains on and off ,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology, at Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said. The combined effect of a cyclonic circulation will bring heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Palawat said.