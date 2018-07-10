 West coast, parts of central India put on red alert for heavy rain: IMD | india news | Hindustan Times
West coast, parts of central India put on red alert for heavy rain: IMD

Goa, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh are on high alert, IMD said.

Updated: Jul 10, 2018 23:12 IST
Malavika Vyawahare
Malavika Vyawahare
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wade through waterlogged road near Parel bridge in Mumbai, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
People wade through waterlogged road near Parel bridge in Mumbai, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (HT Photo/ Hemanshi Kamani)

Heavy rain will continue to batter India’s west coast, including Mumbai, this week and parts of central India have been put on red alert with extremely heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said.

According to an advisory issued by the department on Tuesday, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh are on high alert.

“There is an active phase of the monsoon all along the west coast. Moderate intensity rainfall is already happening in Madhya Pradesh and interior Maharashtra,” K J Ramesh, director general of IMD, said. “In the next four days, whole of Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh and south-east Rajasthan will see heavy rainfall.”

Rainfall is also expected to intensify over northwest India on Wednesday. “Between July 12 and 16, there will be rains on and off ,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology, at Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said. The combined effect of a cyclonic circulation will bring heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Palawat said.

