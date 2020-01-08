e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / Western disturbances likely to raise temperatures: IMD

Western disturbances likely to raise temperatures: IMD

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 5 degree C from January 9 to 11 but rise again thereafter due to another Western Disturbance (WD) approaching around January 13 to 14, the meteorologists said.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 03:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Men huddle near a bonfire in the morning at Patparganj in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Men huddle near a bonfire in the morning at Patparganj in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 6, 2020. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The worst of winter is possibly over, meteorologists said on Tuesday as Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degree C, 4 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature of 19 degree C recorded in the capital on Tuesday was normal for this season.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 5 degree C from January 9 to 11 but rise again thereafter due to another Western Disturbance (WD) approaching around January 13 to 14, the meteorologists said.

The WD is lying over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood with an induced cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan.

It has brought snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and rain in many parts of northern plains.

Light to moderate rain or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region under the WD’s influence during the next couple of days.

There is a possibility of heavy snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and in Uttrakhand till Thursday.

The clouding associated with the WD has led to a rise in minimum temperature in Delhi. “Because of cloud cover in the morning associated with the Western Disturbance, the outgoing long wave radiation is trapped making nights warmer. But after the WD passes and wind direction changes to northwesterly [bringing icy cold winds from the western Himalayas] from January 9, we may experience very cold nights with a fall in temperature by 3 to 5 degree C,” said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre head Kuldeep Shrivastava.

The minimum temperature on January 5 was 7 degree C and 9.9 on January 6.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will rise again due to clouding and moisture incursion forecast on January 13 and 14 when the WD is approaching.

But after the WD passes, the normal maximum temperature threshold would rise to 20 degree C as the season would transition to a warmer phase.

The normal maximum temperature in Delhi between January 1 to 6 is 19.1 degree C. Between January 7 and 10, it is 9.4 degree C and 20 degree C from 11 to 14.

“The worst of this winter is over. The winter chill will be felt for another three to four days between January 9 to 14 when there will be clear skies and northwesterly winds,” said Skymet Weather’s climate and meteorology vice president Mahesh Palawat.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news