‘What a big heart’: PM Modi recalls Mulayam Singh's blessing ahead of 2019 polls

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 01:49 PM IST

PM Modi said that Mulayam Singh Yadav's death was a huge loss for the nation and that his blessings and advice stayed with him to date.

Image shared by PM Modi on Twitter as he condoled the death of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Expressing grief over the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed a 'special relationship' with the former Utter Pradesh chief minister and said his blessings and advice had stayed with him over the years. “Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's demise is a huge loss for the nation,” the prime minister said at a public gathering in Gujarat's Bharuch.

“I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today,” Modi said.

Modi also recalled how Mulayam Yadav, during a speech in parliament, had predicted a second term for him as prime minister. "I remember what he said in Parliament… He said 'Modi ji, who takes everyone along, will become prime minister again' …What a big heart one must have to say this," Modi, who is in Gujarat to campaign for the 2022 election, said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation for India's first bulk drug manufacturing facility.

Earlier today, Modi also tweeted his condolences and called Mulayam Singh Yadav a 'key soldier of democracy during Emergency (of 1975)'. "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadavji when we served as chief ministers of our states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party founder and three-time UP chief minister died on Monday morning at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after suffering multiple organ failure. He was 82 years old.

