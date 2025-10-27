'What a shame': Aaditya Thackeray slams MP minister's remarks on Australian cricketers' ‘molestation’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remark on the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, saying "it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality" in the government. Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailas Vijayvargiya had said the Australian women cricketers "should have been more careful". (PTI)

Two Australian cricketers, in India for the ICC Women's World Cup, were allegedly 'inappropriately touched' by a man who followed them on his bike while they were returning to their hotel from a cafe on the night of October 23. The accused was arrested after a case was registered at the MIG road police station.

Reacting to the incident, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailas Vijayvargiya said the Australian women cricketers "should have been more careful".

Vijayvargiya further said that while the incident is unfortunate, "the players should also learn from this", adding that "I feel that when we go to another country, or another city, we should also worry about our own safety".

Aaditya Thackeray criticised the minister's remarks and posted on X, "As much as embarrassing the incident of @AusWomenCricket members is, the Madhya Pradesh minister calling them out and saying it's a lesson to be 'more careful' makes it even worse."

He said that such remarks and "pathetic mentality" were shameful to India's reputation.

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia breaks silence after two members of women's team ‘touched inappropriately by motorcyclist' in Indore "What a shame! Obviously, the government will not act on him, but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and when we invite investors too, to India, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in the government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Thackeray raised questions over Vijayvargiya's insensitivity towards women's safety and asked, "Is it a crime for a woman, be it from a cricket or not, to walk on the streets of our cities?"

"Instead of acting strongly on the many such incidents faced by women every day, the minister saying such nonsense is a disgrace," he added.

The incident had already drawn the ire of the opposition, who slammed the Madhya Pradesh government for failing to make the state safe for women.

From Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, members of the opposition bloc condemned the 'shameful' incident and decried the "failure of the BJP government".