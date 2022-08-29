Home / India News / 'What a thriller match!' : Rahul Gandhi congratulates team India on win over Pak

'What a thriller match!' : Rahul Gandhi congratulates team India on win over Pak

india news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 04:34 AM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI |

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team's performance after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.

Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.

"What a thriller of a match! Well played, Team India. The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country – with a feeling of great joy & pride," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out