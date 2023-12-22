close_game
News / India News / Boxer Vijender Singh's reaction after Sakshi Malik hangs up her wrestling boots

Boxer Vijender Singh's reaction after Sakshi Malik hangs up her wrestling boots

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling as a mark of protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the WFI election.

Olympic boxing medallist Vijender Singh has once extended his support to wrestler Sakshi Malik, who announced her retirement from the sport as a mark of protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, and described it a “serious issue”.

Boxer Vijender Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in January.(Source: @boxervijender)
Boxer Vijender Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in January.(Source: @boxervijender)

The ace boxer-turned-Congress leader had earlier in January joined the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India and Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment charges.

The top wrestlers had early this year, launched an agitation against Brij Bhushan who they had accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. The matter is in court.

With tears in her eyes, Malik, Rio Olympic bronze medallist, put her wrestling shoes on the table and announced her retirement on Thursday.

Sanjay Singh, a close associate of the outgoing WFI chief became the new president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections -- a result that expectedly brought disappointment for the top three wrestlers -- Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia -- who had aggressively pushed for a change of guard at the federation.

"As a player, it feels very bad because, after a lot of hard work, an athlete reaches that level. She is an Olympic medallist, a Commonwealth Games medalist and an Asian Games medallist. All these wrestlers, including Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang, have won medals at the highest level for the country," Vijender Singh said in an interview to India Today.

"When Sakshi said she would quit wrestling because of the way the election took place, I think it's a serious issue. This raises a lot of questions about the democratic processes involved," the boxer added.

Later at a press conference, the boxer claimed that the sports industry was upset with Malik's retirement. "We will go to every player, every stadium and every 'akhada' and speak to them about women's safety, the employment of the athletes and we will stand with them...," he said.

Vijender also alleged Malik was forced to retire after suffering a lot of pain and she did not get justice from the government.

Sanjay Singh, the UP Wrestling Association vice-president hailing from Varanasi, secured 40 votes as against seven of his rival and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

The panel of Sheoran though managed to win the key post of secretary-general with Prem Chand Lochab, a former Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary, defeating Darshan Lal 27-19.

Devender Singh Kadian, who runs a chain of food joints on national highways and is considered to be close to protesting wrestlers, claimed the senior vice president's post, beating I D Nanavati 32-15.

