What China told Pakistan about the India-Pak ceasefire during high-level call

In the aftermath of heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan and the subsequent ceasefire announcement, Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar, held a key conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday.

In the discussion that Dar, in a social media post, said focused on the evolving regional situation following India-Pakistan's military tensions, China reaffirmed its steadfast support for Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

The Chinese minister also praised Pakistan’s restraint and responsible handling of the situation.

Describing the two countries as “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and “ironclad friends,” both leaders agreed to the need to maintain close dialogue and coordination during the evolving situation with India.

They agreed to stay in regular contact in the days ahead as the situation in the region continues to unfold, Dar wrote on X.

The diplomatic engagement comes just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire across land, air, and sea frontiers. However, despite the de-escalation, officials said that security along sensitive border areas, particularly in Jammu, remains on high alert.

Pakistan talks to UAE, Turkey on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Separately, Dar also spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Dar also spoke with the foreign minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan and apprised him of the current situation in the region.

What China told NSA Ajit Doval

After the reported ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Saturday, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also spoke with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and urged New Delhi to “avoid escalating the situation” and to “remain calm and restrained.”

According to China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Wang reiterated Beijing’s support for the recent ceasefire efforts and added that China is “willing to continue playing a constructive role” in facilitating peace.

“China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultation,” Xinhua quoted Wang as saying during the call with Doval.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

Both India and Pakistan on Saturday announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea.

However, just hours after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday, a series of drone sightings and explosions rocked Jammu and Kashmir, triggering air defence responses by Indian security forces to neutralise the aerial threats.