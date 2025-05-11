Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What China told Pakistan about the India-Pak ceasefire during high-level call

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2025 01:05 PM IST

According to Pakistan foreign minister, the discussion focused on the evolving regional situation following India-Pakistan's military tensions.

In the aftermath of heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan and the subsequent ceasefire announcement, Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar, held a key conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday.

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar, held a key conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.(AFP)
Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar, held a key conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.(AFP)

In the discussion that Dar, in a social media post, said focused on the evolving regional situation following India-Pakistan's military tensions, China reaffirmed its steadfast support for Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

The Chinese minister also praised Pakistan’s restraint and responsible handling of the situation.

India Pakistan ceasefire news LIVE: 'Operation Sindoor still going on,' says IAF

Describing the two countries as “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and “ironclad friends,” both leaders agreed to the need to maintain close dialogue and coordination during the evolving situation with India.

They agreed to stay in regular contact in the days ahead as the situation in the region continues to unfold, Dar wrote on X.

Also Read | Donald Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire: 'Will work with both nations on Kashmir solution'

The diplomatic engagement comes just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire across land, air, and sea frontiers. However, despite the de-escalation, officials said that security along sensitive border areas, particularly in Jammu, remains on high alert.

Pakistan talks to UAE, Turkey on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Separately, Dar also spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Dar also spoke with the foreign minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan and apprised him of the current situation in the region.

What China told NSA Ajit Doval

After the reported ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Saturday, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also spoke with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and urged New Delhi to “avoid escalating the situation” and to “remain calm and restrained.”

Also Read | Ceasefire after 4 days of fighting: What weapons did India, Pakistan use?

According to China's state-run news agency Xinhua, Wang reiterated Beijing’s support for the recent ceasefire efforts and added that China is “willing to continue playing a constructive role” in facilitating peace.

“China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultation,” Xinhua quoted Wang as saying during the call with Doval.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

Both India and Pakistan on Saturday announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea.

However, just hours after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday, a series of drone sightings and explosions rocked Jammu and Kashmir, triggering air defence responses by Indian security forces to neutralise the aerial threats.

Get India Pakistan News Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / What China told Pakistan about the India-Pak ceasefire during high-level call
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On