What India said after destroying Pakistan's key air defence systems. Full statement

In the wake of Pakistani drone and missile strikes targeting multiple military bases across Northern and Western India, the Indian Armed Forces launched precision counterattacks early on Thursday and neutralised key air defence systems in Pakistan, including a system in Lahore, a statement released by India said. Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard along a roadside at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar on May 8.(AFP)

Here's the statement by the Indian government:

During the Press Briefing on Operation SINDOOR on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from several locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the

Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.

Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.

Pakistani shelling kills 16 Indians

Despite the rising tensions, the Indian Armed Forces have reiterated their commitment to non-escalation provided Pakistan refrains from further provocations.