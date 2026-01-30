What is SWAT force? The elite unit where Delhi Police's Kajal, killed by husband, served

The shocking death of a Delhi Police woman constable by her husband, who brutally assaulted and hit her on head with dumbbell, has grabbed headlines and shook many. Kajal underwent commando training before being posted to the SWAT unit of the Special Cell. (Special arrangement)

The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 22 after Kajal Chaudhary had an argument with her husband Ankur. Following the alleged assault at the couple's Dwarka Mor residence, Kajal was hospitalised the same day and died on January 27.

Kajal, 27, was originally from Ganaur in Haryana and joined the Delhi Police in 2022 and later underwent commando training before joining the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Special Cell.

As Kajal's alleged murder brings focus on the elite commandos, here is all you need to know about the SWAT team:

The SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commandos were formed in 2009 in the wake of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and were first deployed during the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.

The first batch of SWAT had 25 commandos, all below the age of 30 years. The 25 elite cops made it to SWAT after one year of rigorous training.

The SWAT commandos have been trained on the lines of their American counterparts in handling assault rifles, grenades and carrying equipment including heavy body armour. Also Read: Who was Kajal? Mother's dream made her cop, husband killed her with dumbbell in Delhi