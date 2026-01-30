Who was Kajal? Mother's dream made her cop, husband killed her with dumbbell in Delhi

Kajal, 27, died on Tuesday, days after her husband brutally attacked her with a metal dumbbell at their residence in Delhi's Dwarka. The Delhi Police constable, inspired by her mother's unfulfilled dream, was part of the all-women Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit. The Delhi Police constable, inspired by her mother's unfulfilled dream, was part of the all-women Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit. (HT Photo (Sourced))

As reported by HT earlier, Kajal was four months pregnant when she was attacked by her husband, Ankur Chaudhary, during an argument on January 22. Police officials stated that Kajal was struck with a metal dumbbell and had her head smashed against the door frame. Doctors declared her brain-dead the same night of the assault.

Also Read | Delhi SWAT commando had arguments with husband since marriage in 2023, told mother everything

Speaking to reporters, Kajal's brother recalled the incident and his last call with his sister, where he was forced to hear her screams as her husband assaulted her.

Who was Kajal? Kajal was Inspired by her mother's dream of joining the police. Kajal's mother told HT that she trained and motivated her children to join the forces from a young age.

Hailing from Ganaur in Haryana, Kajal studied till Class 10 at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sonipat and then completed Class 12 from a government girls’ school in her hometown.

She went on to pursue a BSc degree at Arya Post Graduate College in Panipat, where she met Ankur Chaudhary.

The couple got married later after securing government jobs. As per Kajal's mother Meena, Chaudhary became a clerk in the defence ministry.

“Becoming a police officer was my childhood dream, but I could not fulfil it because of family reasons and early marriage. I decided my children would achieve what I could not. I began training and motivating them from a young age," Meena told HT.

After two years of vigorous training, Kajal joined Delhi Police as a constable in 2022. shortly after joining, she volunteered to join the all-women Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Special Cell.

Also Read | 'Assaulted with dumbbell, head smashed against door’: Chilling details emerge in Delhi woman commando death case

Kajal's brother Nikhil, who was a witness to her murder through a phone call, is also a Delhi Police constable.

When I cleared the recruitment exams in 2018, our mother used my success to motivate Kajal. She trained her until she also cleared the tests and joined the force in 2022,” Nikhil told HT.

“Even after this tragedy, she wants my 16-year-old brother to follow the same path," he added further.

“My daughter’s promising career as a trained woman commando was cut short because of greed,” Meena alleged.

“Her in-laws’ behaviour changed because we could not meet their demands for a car and cash.”