'What is this match-fixing?': PM Modi's jibe at LDF and UDF in Palakkad

In his first rally down south on the campaign trail, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala took a swipe at two dominant political players in the poll-bound state ahead of Assembly elections and accused them of having a "friendly agreement". He said that the voters of Kerala have understood this.

"The voters are asking: What is this match-fixing?" asked PM Modi.

"About LDF it can be said: Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold," PM Modi said in his address.

Talking about BJP's plan for Kerala, PM Modi said, "The BJP’s vision for Kerala is forward-looking and aspirational. That is why, the youth of the state, the professional communities across the state, are openly supporting the BJP. Across India too, this trend is being seen."

PM Modi said he was delighted to be in Palakkad and address his first rally in the state from here. "The people of Palakkad have had a close bond with our Party. Today, I have come among you to seek your blessings for the BJP in the upcoming state elections," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting in Palakkad ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala. The Prime Minister was joined by the 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, a newly inducted member of the BJP, who felicitated him.

Slamming the existing political fronts in Kerala, PM Modi said, "The high number of road-blocks by UDF and LDF has made the speed of development slower. That is why, the time has come for FAST development in Kerala, which BJP promises."

"By FAST, what I mean is: F for fisheries and fertilizers, A for agriculture and ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice, T for tourism and technology," the PM said.

PM Modi also said that his government has taken several steps for farmers' welfare. "Our government is undertaking many steps for the growth of agriculture and the welfare of farmers. For many years, governments promised MSP hike but it was our government that had the honour of raising the MSP for farmers," PM Modi said in his address.

Numerous flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in different sizes and huge cut-outs of PM Modi were put up along the way up to the ground where he was addressing the gathering.

A heavy deployment of the police force has also been made at the venue.

The Prime Minister is on his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls. He is also scheduled to address election rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.