What Priyanka Chaturvedi ‘hopes’ as women's reservation bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday welcomed the women's reservation bill but said while the government opened the doors for women, there was “still no entry”. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

“It was written in the bill that it would not be enacted immediately as it would only come to act once delimitation is exercised. That means till 2029, this reservation won't be implemented. They have opened the doors but still, there is no entry for women,” the Shiv Sena leader told news agency ANI.

Stating that introducing the bill was necessary, Chaturvedi said, “It has been a struggle for 30 years. Our Constitution has promised equality…Many parties reminded the BJP of their promise as per their manifesto released 9.5 years ago. It came late but I hope it comes to act soon.”

“…Being a woman, I would say that the biggest problem women face is that of 'character assassination'. I hope that this bill will wipe away such a mentality. The male-dominated society should remember that women too are a part of it,” she said, adding, “Women should be elected in the 2024 general assembly election, and they should play roles in the development of the country.”

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday tabled the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha. Prior to this, PM Modi during his address in the lower house of the Parliament also made a strong pitch for the bill saying, “The bill is aimed at expanding the membership of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will further empower our democracy.”

What is the women's reservation bill?

The women's reservation bill, also known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, reserves 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. The legislation says that one-third of the total number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be reserved for women from those groups. These reserved seats may be allotted by rotation to different constituencies in the state or union territory.

While the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, it was not tabled in the Lower House of Parliament until today.

(With inputs from ANI)