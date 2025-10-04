What singer Zubeen Garg's wife Garima said on his post-mortem report, poisoning charges

Garima Garg, the wife of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, returned her husband's postmortem report to investigators, stating that the document belongs in the hands of the authorities and not with her. Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, with family members and relatives during 'Adya Shraddha', the first funeral rituals, in Guwahati.(PTI)

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Garima Garg clarified that she has full faith in the ongoing investigation and is determined to let justice run its course. "I personally thought and took suggestions also. As the investigation is ongoing, I did not consider the report to be my personal document. So, I have returned the same with the investigating officer," she said.

Garg also stated that making the report public may hinder the ongoing investigation. Garima's comments come amid swirling speculation and growing public outcry over popular singer Zubeen Garg's mysterious death in Singapore on September 19, where he was attending the NorthEast India Festival.

Poisoning allegations

Initial reports suggested that the singer drowned while swimming, but explosive new allegations, including one claiming he was poisoned, have shifted the narrative sharply.

When asked about band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami's claim that Zubeen was poisoned by his manager and the event organiser, Garima expressed disbelief over the timing.

"We considered everyone as our own and part of the family, like brothers. He always used to say that they are our extended families and we have to think about their families too. We did that only. Now, what has been done to us, had it really happened? So, the strictest punishment should be given if it really happened."

CID probe and arrests

The state CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform, and almost 10 others, including Sharma and band members Goswami and Amrit Prabha.

Already, these four people have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand each.

Further, the Assam government on Friday set up a one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.