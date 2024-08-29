‘What sort of statement…’: Supreme Court raps Telangana CM for his jibe on bail to Kavitha

The Supreme Court on Thursday strong exception to comments made by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy regarding the bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy had raised doubts over MLC Kavitha getting bail in five months when Manish Sisodia got it after 15 months. (PTI Photo)

Reddy had publicly questioned why Kavitha received bail after just five months, while others, like AAP leader Manish Sisodia, had been denied bail for longer periods.

"It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 LS polls. There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP," the Telangana chief minister had alleged during an interaction with mediapersons.

What Supreme Court said on Telangana CM's remarks

Irked by Reddy's comments, the top court said it might create apprehensions in the minds of the people towards the judiciary.

“Have you read in the newspaper what he said? Just read what he has stated. What sort of statement is this by a responsible chief minister. That might rightly create apprehension in the minds of people. Is this a kind of statement which should be made by a chief minister. A constitutional functionary is speaking in this manner?” a three-judge bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy.

"Why should they drag court in political rivalry? Do we pass orders on consultations with political parties. We are not bothered by politicians or if anybody criticises our orders. We do our duty as per conscience and oath," the bench added.

The apex court said it is a fundamental duty to have mutual respect for institutions and maintain arm's distance.

"We always say we will not interfere in the legislature, then that is expected from them also. Do we pass orders on political considerations?" the bench also comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan observed.

The top court was hearing a petition seeking transfer of the trial from Telangana to Bhopal in the 2015 cash-for-vote scam case, in which Reddy is an accused.

