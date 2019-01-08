‘Head must be role model’: SC in major order on Alok Verma reinstatement

The Supreme Court today reinstated ousted CBI chief Alok Verma, three months after the government divested him of his powers and sent him on forced leave in a midnight action. The top court has, however, ruled that Verma cannot take any major policy decisions till the high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India, reviews the probe report against him and decides on his continuation.

The Supreme Court, while referring to the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPE), which governs how the CBI director is appointed, as well as the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) Act, which has provisions to remove the Central Vigilance Commissioner or a Vigilance Commissioner on “certain contingencies” spelled out in the Act, the court said the legislature had no intention to confer any powers on the state to take interim measures against a CBI director as the DSPE does not spell it out as it is done in the CVC Act.

The court referred to Section 4B(2) of the DSPE Act which states that “the Director shall not be transferred except with the previous consent of the committee”.

The top court said that if the legislature had intended to “confer in any authority of the State the power to take interim measures against the Director, CBI... the legislation would have been differently worded”,

The court said that it was in light of this backdrop that the words “transferred except with the previous consent of the committee” needed to be understood.

Explaining the reference of the word “transferred”, the court said that by itself, the word meant change from “one post to another” but since it had to be read with the second clause “previous consent of the committee”, it clearly negated the “legislative intent”.

The court said that the transfer of the CBI director did not mean sending him on leave.

“In such an event, it will be free for the State Authority to effectively disengage the Director CBI from functioning by adopting various modes, known and unknown, which may not amount to transfer but would still have the same effect as a transfer from one post to another, namely, cessation of exercise of powers and functions of the earlier post,” the court said.

This, the court said, is not what the legislature could have intended.

The court said that the CBI’s evolution had ensured that it was kept away from all kinds of “extraneous influences so that it can perform its role as the premier investigating and prosecuting agency without any fear and favour and in the best public interest.”

“The head of the institution, namely, the Director, naturally, therefore, has to be the role model of independence and integrity,” the court said, adding that this can only be ensured by freedom from all kinds of control and interference, except to the extent that the Parliament may have intended.

It said that if a situation ever arises where such interference may be called for, “public interest must be writ large against the backdrop of the necessity”.

The court said that in such a situation, it would only be the selection committee, as appointed under the DSPE Act, that could test the relevance and adequacy of the reasons.

Stating this, the Supreme Court directed the selection committee, led by the Prime Minister, to meet within a week’s time to decide on whether Verma needs to be removed or not. Meanwhile, the court also placed restrictions on Alok Verma and said that he cannot take major policy decisions, but could take day-to-day decisions.

Verma had approached the Supreme Court after he had been sent on forced leave on October 23 in a midnight swoop that had also seen his deputy Rakesh Asthana being sent on leave.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:45 IST