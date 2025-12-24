What triggered the doctor-patient brawl at Shimla hospital

A violent confrontation between a doctor and a patient at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla came to light and triggered outrage after videos circulated online, prompting the immediate suspension of the medic and a high-level inquiry into the incident. The incident, captured on video, has drawn political outrage and demands for stricter action against the doctor.

So what triggered the clash?

The clash occurred on Monday in the pulmonary ward, where a senior resident doctor and a patient came to blows after the patient objected to being spoken to in an informal and disrespectful manner, news agency PTI reported. The episode was captured on video and later made rounds on social media, stirring a controversy.

The footage showed the doctor, identified as 31-year-old Dr Raghav Narula, striking the patient, Arjun Singh (34), while the patient appeared to retaliate during the scuffle. Singh, who hails from Kupvi in Shimla district, had undergone a bronchoscopy and complained of breathlessness after the procedure.

In his account, Singh said the altercation began when the doctor asked him to produce medical documents while he was lying on the bed and struggling to breathe. He alleged that the doctor addressed him using the word “tu” (casually saying ‘you’ in Hindi) which he found demeaning, and requested that a more respectful form of address be used instead. Singh claimed the exchange quickly turned hostile and that the doctor assaulted him when he questioned the doctor’s manner of speaking, said the report.

Political reaction followed swiftly. On Tuesday, representatives of the Sarv Daliya Mandal from the Chopal Assembly constituency met the state Health Minister, demanding the dismissal of the doctor involved. Chopal BJP MLA Balbir Verma described the incident as a disgrace to Himachal Pradesh, arguing that suspension alone was inadequate. He called for stricter action, including criminal charges, stressing that the patient was already facing breathing difficulties at the time of the assault.

Singh’s father also condemned the incident, calling the doctor’s behaviour inhumane and unworthy of someone in the medical profession, stated the report.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sought a comprehensive report on the matter and directed officials to complete the inquiry by today, December 24. Emphasising the importance of professional conduct, he said doctors must remain composed and courteous, as their behaviour reflects the reputation of their institutions and the state, the PTI report noted. He also instructed the Directorate of Medical Education to introduce mandatory induction training for senior resident doctors.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil also spoke on the matter and termed the episode deeply disturbing, particularly for a leading medical institution like IGMC. He confirmed that the doctor had been suspended and said investigators were examining all aspects of the incident, including statements from eyewitnesses. A detailed report was expected by Wednesday morning.

Officials added that the role of another individual seen in the viral video, allegedly assisting the doctor during the altercation, is also under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association of IGMC came out in support of Dr Narula, claiming that the patient had behaved aggressively and used abusive language when asked for his medical records. The association alleged that the patient initiated the physical confrontation and maintained that the viral video did not show the full sequence of events. They demanded a fair and unbiased investigation, while Dr Narula reportedly claimed that he was threatened by the patient and his relatives.

(With inputs from PTI)