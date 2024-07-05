‘What was Champai Soren's fault?: Shivraj Chouhan jabs Hemant Soren on return as Jharkhand CM

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday hit out at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who took oath for the top post, replacing Champai Soren yesterday.



"What was the fault of Champai Soren? You made him the CM, you could have let him continue, but you removed a tribal CM. Just because you want to have the hold of just one family...," Chouhan was quoted by ANI as saying.



“No one outside Soren's family can become the chief minister of the state. The removal of Champai Soren is a glaring example of dynastic politics and hunger for power,” Chouhan was quoted by PTI as saying.



During his visit to Jharkhand's Ramgarh, the agriculture and rural development minister interacted with locals who said that the housing approvals under rural housing schemes have been granted to them and installments received. The locals alleged that they were facing issues due to the policies and corruption of the Soren government.



"Now the biggest thing is that the real change will happen in the Assembly elections, the corrupt, dishonest, and chaotic government will go and the BJP will come," Shivraj Chouhan said. Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren of dynastic politics.

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to come to this holy land of Jharkhand. It is our resolve to end the misrule of the coalition government here. It is a wonderful state and has tremendous potential. The soul of the BJP is our ideology - the philosophy of integral humanism and workers are our life," he added.

Soren, the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), took oath as the 13th chief minister of the state on Thursday, days after he walked out of Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail after being granted bail by the Jharkhand high court.



The 48-year-old leader was released from jail five months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering in an alleged land scam.



During his stint in jail, 67-year-old Champai Soren served as the chief minister of the state.